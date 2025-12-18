Pupils join major effort to restore local rivers and create greener school grounds

Severn Rivers Trust, supported by a local charity, the David and Christine Lloyd-Jones Foundation, is delivering a long-term initiative that combines river restoration, nature-based solutions and community involvement. Local schools form a central part of this work, with pupils contributing to greener school grounds and learning how healthy rivers support both wildlife and people.

This winter, children aged three to eleven from Tenbury CofE and Burford CofE are planting new woodland features across their school sites. These trees will help capture rainwater, support wildlife and contribute to wider improvements in the area, giving pupils a practical role in caring for their environment.

This builds on a year of wider engagement, with pupils taking part in river workshops, creative sessions and hands-on learning about rivers, flooding and habitats.

School children are celebrating a successful day of tree planting in Tenbury Wells.

The schools are also preparing for new bike shelters with planted, living roofs that help soak up rainwater, built by Atlanticbike. Pupils have also designed a colourful mosaic celebrating the local area and its wildlife, which they will help build next year.

These improvements sit within wider work by Severn Rivers Trust to restore the Kyre Brook, create wetlands and woodland and work with landowners to slow the flow of water through the landscape. This approach supports efforts to tackle local flooding, while also improving water quality and creating more space for wildlife. It will also give local people more opportunities to understand and take part in river restoration. This work is supported by the Environment Agency as part of wider natural flood management investment in the area.

Becky Titchard, River Engagement Officer at Severn Rivers Trust, said: “The children are such an important part of this bigger story. They’re not just planting trees; they’re learning how their school fits into the wider landscape and how their actions link to the health of the Kyre Brook. Seeing their excitement and pride gives real momentum to the work happening across the area.”

One of the installed green roof shelters in Tenbury Wells.

Kerri Phelps, Headteacher at Tenbury CofE Primary Academy, said: “Our children have really enjoyed getting involved in the tree planting. Seeing the school grounds change through their actions has helped them understand how nature responds to care and attention. It’s been a brilliant way for them to learn by doing.”

Emma Partridge, Headteacher at Burford CofE Primary School, said: “This project is helping our children understand why looking after the places where nature thrives is so important. They’re learning that small steps can make a big difference, which is a lovely way to build a sense of responsibility for the future.”

Trustees at the David and Christine Lloyd-Jones Foundation said: “We are delighted to support this work and to see local children taking such an active role in improving their environment. Helping young people understand nature and giving them the chance to shape greener, more resilient places is exactly the sort of impact we hoped this funding would achieve.”

The programme will continue throughout 2026, with more opportunities for pupils to learn outdoors and for families to get involved as the work grows. The Trust hopes this will become a long-term resource that inspires schools and the wider community for years to come.