Early Christmas cheer brings smiles to Strickland House

Strickland House in Wellington was full of smiles and laughter last Friday, as people came together for an early Christmas celebration. Telford After Care Team teamed up with Gourmet Catering and Buffets to provide free hot meals to service users, with Chun Bagry and Jake Hevingham volunteering their time and providing food to support the local recovery community.

From left to right: Jake Hevingham (Gourmet Catering and Buffets), Carrie Mackenzie (TACT Operations Manager), Kate Ballinger (TACT Trustee) and Chun Bagry (Madeley Laundrette).

This is the second year running that TACT have collaborated with Chun and Jake, offering free pork and turkey baps with roast potatoes and stuffing to anyone attending Strickland House. It was a fantastic day for the community, with faces old and new coming together to celebrate and share some excellent food all thanks to the kindness and generosity of Chun and Jake.

Chun and Jake serving the free baps.

Telford After Care Team is a mental health and addiction recovery charity, offering peer-led support to people in the Telford and Wrekin area. Services can be accessed directly by dropping into Strickland House on The Lawns in Wellington.

If you or someone you know need support with mental health or addiction, you can also call on 01952 899204 or 01952 899205.