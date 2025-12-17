CLA Midlands donates £400 to the Shrewsbury Committee of Lingen Davies

The funds were raised through the CLA’s Shropshire AGM event, with proceeds supporting both Lingen Davies and the CLA Charitable Trust.

Sophie Dwerryhouse, CLA Midlands Regional Director, said: “We’re proud to be able to support both Lingen Davies and the CLA Charitable Trust with the proceeds from this year’s Shropshire AGM event. Both of these charities do wonderful work — with Lingen Davies making a difference to those who have been impacted by cancer in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and Mid Wales, and the Country Land and Business Association Charitable Trust connecting those who are disadvantaged with the countryside.

Sophie Dwerryhouse, CLA Midlands Regional Director presenting £400 to Angela Hill, Chair of the Shrewsbury Committee of Lingen Davies

"It is an honour to contribute to their ongoing efforts to make a positive impact in both of these areas.”

Angela Hill, Chairman of the Shrewsbury Committee of Lingen Davies, expressed her gratitude: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this generous donation from the CLA Midlands. Support from organisations like the CLA helps us to continue funding projects and services that make a real difference to local people affected by cancer. We are very grateful to everyone involved for their kindness and support.”