British Olympic and Paralympic archers complete 24-hour marathon event at Lilleshall

The endurance event began at 12pm on November 27, and continued into the night and the next day, concluding at 12pm on November 28.

Howard Hastings, Active Communities Manager for Lilleshall, said: “Events like this show the true spirit of Lilleshall, a community that comes together to champion inclusion and opportunity. This 24-hour challenge also reflects our commitment to creating accessible pathways into sport for everyone. We’re proud to support an initiative that not only brings people together but also raises vital funds and shines a light on the need for greater inclusion in archery.”

The total number of arrows shot was 6,998 and the distanced covered was from the Archery Centre at Lilleshall National Sports Centre to LA, where the next Olympic and Paralympics will be held.

Members of the public were invited to join the celebration of the sport, with special “have-a-go” sessions at the Performance Archery Centre, the same venue where Britain’s elite archers train for major international competitions.

Hilda Gibson, International Relations Lead: “Archery is one of the most inclusive sports and we’ve seen many times the life changing impact that shooting arrows can have. But sometimes, clubs and organisations have barriers that limit their ability to welcome everyone. The Access Archery Fund aims to provide support to overcome these barriers so that more people can take part.

“Thank you to everyone involved in giving up their time (especially in the middle of the night) to raise money for the fund.”

To find out more about Archery GB, please visit archerygb.org/

To find out more about Lilleshall, please visit lilleshallnsc.co.uk/lilleshall-house-and-gardens/

Lilleshall is operated by Serco Leisure on behalf of Sport England.