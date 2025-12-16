The Acorn Singers spread festive cheer at charity Christmas concert

The musical marvels delivered a heart-warming programme of traditional carols and festive favourites, with a special performance of “Shropshire My Home” – a song adapted by the group as a love letter to the county they’re proud to call home. The song is also helping raise vital funds for local independent charity Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin.

Following the performance, the singers and their supporters tucked into a delicious two-course lunch generously provided at a discounted price by The Fallow Field – a fitting way to round off an afternoon of music, laughter, and community spirit.

The Acorn Singers form part of the charity’s community music programme: welcoming, feel-good groups where older people come together simply for the joy of singing. There are no auditions, no expectations – just the belief that everyone has a voice worth hearing.

The Acorn Singers Christmas Concert at The Fallow Field.

If you weren’t able to attend the concert, you can still enjoy “Shropshire My Home”, you can listen and donate here, with all proceeds supporting the charity’s goal of raising £75,000 during its 75th anniversary year to help tackle loneliness across the county.

Claire Fishlock, who helps organise The Acorn Singers, said: “The Christmas Concert was a great success and thoroughly enjoyed by both group and audience. We are very grateful to Mark and his team at The Fallow Field for hosting this event.”

Claire added: “We are all about coming together and sharing the joy of singing, regardless of ability. Singing can also be very beneficial for people with dementia, and everyone always leaves with a smile on their face.”

The Fallow Field’s management and staff are becoming increasingly involved in supporting Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin. Alongside hosting the Acorn Singers’ Christmas Concert, they have also helped raise funds through events including a festive wreath-making evening and other community activities.

If you’d like to join one of the charity’s singing groups, simply get in touch by calling 01743 233 123 or email enquiries@ageukstw.org.uk