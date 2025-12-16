Local vets urge pet owners to keep festive treats out of reach and act fast if accidents happen

Every year, thousands of dogs across the UK require emergency veterinary care after eating these foods, and the risk increases significantly during the holidays.

Chocolate contains theobromine, a chemical similar to caffeine, which dogs cannot process effectively. Even small amounts can cause serious illness. Raisins, along with grapes and currants, are also dangerous and can lead to kidney failure if ingested.

These ingredients are common in advent calendars, desserts, chocolate tubs, Christmas cake, Christmas pudding and mince pies, making the festive period a high-risk time for pets.

“Dogs are opportunists when it comes to food,” says Zoe Kirk, Clinical Director at Abbey Vets. “With so many tempting treats around the home, it’s easy for pets to get hold of something harmful. Prevention is always better than cure.”

Owners are advised to keep all festive foods well out of reach. Advent calendars should be hung on walls rather than placed on low surfaces, and chocolate tubs, sweet bowls, and cakes should be stored on high shelves or countertops. Dogs should never be given chocolate or raisins as a treat, no matter how small the amount.

If a dog eats chocolate or raisins, owners should call their vet immediately, even if the dog appears fine. Symptoms can take up to four hours to appear and may include vomiting, stomach pain, diarrhoea, muscle tremors, seizures, a fast heart rate, excessive drinking, drooling, unsteady walking, and rapid breathing. These signs indicate that urgent veterinary attention is needed.

“Christmas should be a time of joy, not worry,” adds Zoe. “By keeping harmful foods out of reach and acting quickly if an accident happens, owners can ensure their pets stay safe and healthy.”