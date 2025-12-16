Channel 4’s The Dog House seeks loving homes in Shropshire as rescue centres feel the strain

Against this backdrop, the makers of Channel 4’s BAFTA-nominated The Dog House are keen to hear from people in Shropshire considering adopting a dog and willing to share their reasons on the programme. They are looking for first-time owners, families, individuals, or anyone seeking companionship after a difficult time.

Since launching in 2019, The Dog House has captured the hearts of millions by following the emotional journeys of rescue dogs as they are matched with people looking to offer them a second chance. Filmed at Woodgreen Pets Charity, the series shines a light on how life-changing the bond between humans and dogs can be—for both sides.

The Dog House Christmas special is available to stream on Channel 4

Across the UK, rescue centres are under enormous pressure. Last year alone, more than 47,000 people contacted Dogs Trust about giving up their dogs, and the RSPCA reports that the number of dogs in their care has doubled since 2020. Shropshire’s local shelters are experiencing the same strain.

Rescue centres are under enormous pressure. The show is looking for people willing to offer dogs a second chance

But despite the challenges, there is hope. Around 90% of dog owners say their pet improves their life; 86% report being physically healthier; and 88% say it benefits their mental wellbeing. The series aims to celebrate these positive changes while helping dogs in need find loving homes.

The Dog House team is now seeking people in Shropshire who may be thinking about adopting a rescue dog—whether for companionship, support, wellbeing, or simply the joy of bringing a four-legged friend into their life. The production team is especially keen to hear from individuals and families with touching, heartfelt reasons for wanting to rehome.

The Dog House aims to celebrate the positive changes that can happen when you rehome a rescue dog

If you or someone you know is considering adopting a dog, you can apply here, or by emailing thedoghouse@fivemilefilms.co.uk

Help give a rescue dog the home—and the future—they deserve.