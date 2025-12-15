Telford’s Cheer Athletics Dance Athletics celebrate outstanding success at Blackpool Winter Gardens

With 148 athletes aged between 4 and 31 representing Telford across both cheerleading and dance divisions, Cheer Athletics Dance Athletics emerged as the most successful programme at the competition, achieving Grand Champion titles and High Point awards across both days. The results reflect the outstanding dedication of the athletes, the expertise of the coaching staff, and the strength of the programme across all age groups — from beginners to experienced competitors.

Bringing the energy to Blackpool! Cheer Athletics Senior 5 team

A standout achievement from the weekend was Cheer Athletics Dance Athletics receiving the only two Innovative Choreography Awards presented on Sunday, awarded for Open Coed Hip Hop and Open Coed Pom. These awards mark a huge milestone for choreographers Joseph Picter and Victoria Bailey, who achieved this recognition in their first year of choreographing for these teams.

Beautiful performance from 'Waiting on a Wish'

The weekend also saw multiple teams achieving Hit Zero performances, a highly respected accomplishment within cheerleading that signifies a routine performed with no deductions. These teams included Shield Maiden, Lionheart, and Jackcats. Lionheart also secured the Level 2 High Point award, while dance team LOT achieved an exceptional sweep, being crowned High Point winners and Grand Champions, alongside their choreography award.

Team Results Highlights

Cheer Teams

Lady 5 – 2nd Place

Shield Maiden – 1st Place (Hit Zero)

Palace Cats – 2nd Place

Lionheart – 1st Place (Hit Zero & Level 2 High Point)

Kingdom Cats – 1st Place

Jackcats – 1st Place (Hit Zero)

Walking onto the performance floor looking stunning- Its Dance Athletics 'Little Ladies'

Dance Teams

Power Cubs – 1st Place

Mini Monsters – 2nd Place

Ringmasters – 3rd Place

Sweet Ladies – 2nd Place

Brave – 2nd Place

Waiting on a Wish – 1st Place

Leaving My Love Behind – 1st Place

Some Nights – 2nd Place

Little Ladies – 2nd Place

Khaos – 1st Place (Innovative Choreography Award)

LOT – 1st Place (Innovative Choreography Award, High Point & Grand Champions)

Muse – 1st Place

Havoc Crew – 1st Place

Burn – 1st Place

Señoritas – 2nd Place

Lets hear it for our None Tumble Level 3 Champions - Cheer Athletics JACKCATS

Based in Ketley, Telford, Cheer Athletics Dance Athletics operates from two fully equipped gyms on Ketley Business Park, offering cheerleading and dance training to the local community. The programme welcomes new members of all ages, and no previous experience is required, making it accessible to children, teens, and adults who are looking to try something new, build confidence, or progress into competitive pathways.

Following the success of the weekend, Cheer Athletics Dance Athletics Telford is opening its doors to the wider community with the launch of an exciting January offer. Any new member, regardless of age or experience level, can attend January recreational cheer or dance classes completely free of charge.

This initiative gives families and individuals across Telford and the surrounding areas the opportunity to experience the inclusive, supportive environment that has helped develop athletes from their very first class through to award-winning performances on a national stage.

For more information, class enquiries, or to register interest, visit cheerathletics.com/locations/telford or follow @CA_telforduk on Instagram.

The achievements at Blackpool Winter Gardens highlight not only competitive success, but also the strength of a Telford-based programme that continues to grow, welcome new members, and inspire athletes of all ages.