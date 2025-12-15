Review: Carols with a comic twist bring big Christmas cheer to The Edge

Now in its 18th year, Paul Kerensa’s unique hybrid of stand-up and carol singalong proved why it has become a Christmas fixture in comedy clubs across the country. Sporting a Christmas jumper and acting as genial MC and choirmaster, Kerensa led the audience through a series of gloriously warped carols, including Once in Royal David’s City sung to the tune of Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You and Silent Night reimagined via Postman Pat, with lyrics beamed onto the big screen and the audience enthusiastically joining in.

Paul Kerensa appearing at The Edge Comedy Club Christmas Special on Saturday night. Photo: Andy Brooks

Daliso Chaponda brought a warm, worldly perspective to the first half, drawing big laughs from his reflections on growing up in Malawi and being baffled by the lyrics of Do They Know It’s Christmas? He shared his family’s confusion over British pantomime culture, and touched on his appearance in the reality TV show Pilgrimage. A relaxed Q&A with the audience ended with the Britain’s Got Talent finalist cheerfully admitting he still couldn’t tell Ant from Dec. Kerensa returned with further musical mischief - In the Bleak Midwinter set to The Archers theme - and a memorable game of reverse charades, gamely attempting to guess films enacted by increasingly animated audience members.

Daliso Chaponda appearing at The Edge Comedy Club Christmas Special on Saturday night. Photo: Andy Brooks

Tom Wrigglesworth closed the evening with his trademark elegant storytelling, offering nuggets of homespun wisdom (“You’ve got to let idiots show you they’re idiots”) alongside extended, hilariously detailed riffs on the best type of fridge freezer to buy and the construction of a swimming pool lifeguard’s high seat. His fascination with vending machines and a nerve-jangling account of driving newborn twins home for the first time rounded off a set that was both absurd and oddly tender. The night ended as it began, with Kerensa at the helm, leading a rousing finale of Hark the Herald Angels Sing to the tune of The Stripper. With mince pies, clean comedy and inclusive cheer, it was a festive evening that managed to be clever, communal and completely crackers in the best possible way.

Tom Wrigglesworth appearing at The Edge Comedy Club Christmas Special on Saturday night. Photo: Andy Brooks

Joyous photos by Andy Brooks

The new Edge Arts Centre January – March 2026 brochure is out now and can be downloaded at edgeartscentre.com