Bridgnorth Aluminium joins Shropshire Investors in Community

Bridgnorth Aluminium – which employs more than 330 people at its Stourbridge Road base - has signed up to the Shropshire Investors in Community scheme run by Shropshire Community Foundation.

By joining the scheme, Bridgnorth Aluminium will be contributing to work that supports charities and grassroots organisations across the county.

The company – the country’s only fully-integrated producer of flat rolled aluminium coils – said it was delighted to add its support.

Commercial director Adrian Musgrave said: “We are immensely proud of our Shropshire heritage, having been a part of the Bridgnorth landscape since the 1950s.

“Generations of local people have been part of our story and becoming a Shropshire Investor in Community is a fantastic way for us to give something back.

“At a time when the charity and voluntary sector is under more pressure than ever, this move allows us to continue to support the projects, groups and charities which do so much to make Shropshire the special place it is.”

Shropshire Investors in Community brings together organisations of all sizes to make a sustainable and positive difference to those most in need in the county.

Shropshire Community Foundation trustees Sonia Roberts MBE said: “We are absolutely delighted to have Bridgnorth Aluminium on board.

“Their investment in Shropshire goes beyond jobs and economic growth – it strengthens the fabric of all our communities. Their support will help us reach more people and have an even greater impact.”

Bridgnorth Aluminium operates from a 66-acre site in the town and has a long track record of supporting community groups, developing a local supply chain and employing local apprentices and trainees.