Shropshire hotel brings festive joy to local children

Hadley Park House Hotel has a packed programme of Christmas events, but staff took time out of their busy schedule to put on a magical Christmas party for families facing the challenges of the continuing cost-of-living crisis.

Khalil Viraney, owner of Hadley Park House Hotel, said: “This year, right back in March, we decided we wanted to help families that might be facing a difficult time and reached out to Little Stars, a charity that has a long history of working with vulnerable families.”

Santa and Chief Elf, who entertained children during the Christmas Party.

“Last week our plans came to fruition, and we were delighted to bring the Magical Moments Christmas Party experience to some young children and their parents or carers.”

Sales and Marketing Manager, Amanda Round, said: “We had the pleasure of welcoming 40 guests to our beautifully decorated dining room, where everyone enjoyed a delicious festive afternoon tea, with hot chocolate for the children. Santa read stories, and then everyone sang and danced to Santa’s favourite Christmas hits.

Celebrating a White Christmas Hadley Park House Hotel

"After tea, Santa and his Chief Elf handed out gifts to all the children, including cuddly toys and chocolate coins."

Leanne Simcoe, Founder and Chief Executive of Little Stars, said: “This year has been very challenging for many families with immense pressure to take their children to see Santa when they are already experiencing high costs just to heat their homes and feed their children. The party was a joyous experience and an excellent opportunity for families to immerse themselves in a traditional Christmas Party without having to bear the cost.”