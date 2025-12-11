Telford charity receives £2,000 donation towards new equipment for community groups

The 4 All Foundation, established in 2022, delivers locally focused, accessible programmes and initiatives that respond directly to the needs of communities across Shropshire and the surrounding counties. The charity’s mission is to advance education, promote and protect wellbeing, support those in need and help alleviate poverty.

Both MERKUR and the 4 All Foundation share a commitment to creating safe, supportive spaces within the community, while also fostering employment opportunities and personal development. The Foundation’s vision is to open doors for individuals by helping them overcome barriers and unlock their full potential.

4 All Foundation, Telford Football Programme

George Hounsell, Director of Operations at 4 All Foundation said: “We’re incredibly grateful to MERKUR Casino for their generous donation to 4 All Foundation. Their support has made it possible for us to purchase much-needed new equipment across our programmes in Telford and Wrekin. Without their contribution, this would have no been possible.”

The donation, made through MERKUR’s Community Programme, reflects the initiative’s commitment to social responsibility, community engagement and meaningful support. The programme is dedicated to working closely with local communities in which MERKUR operates in and aims to make a positive and lasting impact while supporting the lives of locals.

Telford Town Park Free Sport Sessions, Basketball

Since its launch, the programme, funded by MERKUR and voluntary donations from its customers from venues across the UK, has donated £291,541.54 to support over 130 community groups and charities nationwide.

"Mark Schertle, chief operating officer at MERKUR said: “We are happy to be supporting 4 All Foundation. They are a fantastic organisation who are making a direct and positive impact on their community, something which the MERKUR Community programme strongly aligns with.

“Through MERKUR Community, we aim to create established partnerships with groups that make a real difference. The work that 4 All Foundation has done is crucial to improving connections and support within local communities and we are proud to have partnered with them.”