Structural engineers set to scale up after funding boost

Design 4 Structures (D4S) has raised the funding from the Midlands Engine Investment Fund II, through fund manager Frontier Development Capital (FDC). The company, which employs 60 staff at its headquarters in Telford and office in London, plans to create ten new jobs in the year ahead and invest in AI to create more advanced modelling tools.

D4S brings together civil, structural and construction engineers alongside modellers and technicians. It is believed to be the only consultancy of its type that can advise on every stage of the design process up to construction, including providing detailed specifications of materials. The company has seen increased demand since the introduction of the new Building Act which, in the wake of the Grenfell fire, requires developers to provide more details of the designs and materials being used.

The business was started in 1992 by a team providing steelwork drawings and models. D4S was acquired in 2011 by current owners Daniel Leech and James McNee who were later joined by Jonathan Lock. Since then the company has expanded into structural, civil and construction engineering and established satellite teams in Greece and Italy.

D4S serves clients including Wates, Skanska UK and Berkeley Group, and advises on all types of developments from commercial buildings to high-rise housing, schools and hospitals. The company has worked on projects including Everton, Tottenham and Wembley stadiums. It also designed the roof of Lucent W1, which houses the giant digital display at Piccadilly Circus, and the roof of Terminal 2 at Hong Kong Airport.

Dan Leach, CEO of D4S, said: “D4S is unique in its ability to design right through to the manufacturing and construction level, providing all the detailed information contractors need. This is opening up new opportunities for us and we now have a strong pipeline of projects with a construction value of up to £120m. This investment will help us grow our team to meet demand and provide the working capital required to take on larger contracts.”

Ryan Cartwright of Frontier Development Capital said: “Under the current management team, D4S has gone from a small Telford team to a leading structural design firm with an international presence. It is now uniquely positioned to help the construction industry navigate the challenges created by the Building Act. This funding will enable the business to continue its growth and make the most of the opportunities that are unfolding.”

David Tindall, Senior Investment Manager at the British Business Bank, said: “It is encouraging to see another ambitious Midlands born business building on its success and pursuing new avenues for growth in the UK and overseas with support from the Midlands Engine Investment Fund II. We encourage other businesses across the region to explore the investment options available through the Fund to help scale growth.”

The £400m Midlands Engine Investment Fund II covers the entire Midlands region and provides equity investment up to £5m and debt finance from £25k to £2m to help a range of small and medium sized businesses to start up, scale up or stay ahead.

The purpose of the Midlands Engine Investment Fund II is to drive sustainable economic growth by supporting innovation and creating local opportunity for new and growing businesses across the Midlands. The Midlands Engine Investment Fund II will increase the supply and diversity of early-stage finance for smaller businesses in the Midlands, providing funds to firms that might otherwise not receive investment and help to break down barriers in access to finance.