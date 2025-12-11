Morro Partnerships unveils Motion Homes: A new brand for next-generation housebuilding

Utilising three decades in the affordable housing sector, the business is now on a mission to put innovation, sustainability, and community into the private homes sector.

Matt Moore, CEO at Morro Partnerships and Motion Homes, said: “Our vision for Motion Homes isn't to just be another developer; we want to stand out in the market by building homes with a long-term view, driven by our own Innovation Hub, which tests new technologies and ensures homes are cost-effective to run for homeowners.

Motion Homes signage at The Woodlands, Lightmoor Village

"We strongly believe in building communities, not just houses, and are committed to delivering the same high level of social value we bring to our Morro developments.”

The first new development from Motion Homes, The Woodlands, located in Lightmoor Village in Telford, is currently under construction. It will consist of 145 thoughtfully designed homes set in a peaceful, rural setting, with a show home already available to view on site. The development is surrounded by parks, open spaces, a primary school, nursery and retail shops.

Show home bedroom

Matt added: "We are so excited to be revealing our new brand alongside our first open market development. This is the third phase of a historic project where Morro has already delivered 57 homes. Having been well integrated into the area for a few years, we feel The Woodlands is the perfect place to begin this next chapter.

“Motion will leverage the reputation, experience and specialisms Morro has achieved in the regeneration and affordable sector and bring this into the private market. The name ‘Motion’ is a reference to growth, diversification and progression, which is exactly what this means for our business.”

Show home dining

Motion Homes will primarily target first-time buyers, with a focus predominantly on popular two and three-bedroom houses. Plans are also in place to offer assisted purchase schemes to make homes more accessible.

To further align with its core values at Morro Partnerships on every development, priority is also being given to maximising positive impact on local communities and driving social value across all areas.

Key initiatives have so far included donations from Morro show homes (valued at £9,000) to three local causes; Lightmoor Primary School, ABC Nursery, and a local Youth Hub Centre, to promote reusability and support important organisations. To enhance local connections and positive engagement, pupils have been invited for a site tour and designed posters for the construction hoarding to make their mark on the new community.

The Woodlands brochure

Collaborations are also underway with Telford College and Shrewsbury College to provide work experience opportunities for T-Level candidates and other students, including neurodivergent individuals.

Abdul Mozzamdar, social value lead at Morro Partnerships and Motion Homes, said: “These initiatives are not one-offs but are part of a broader, long-term social value plan that demonstrates our commitment to communities. We are proud to continue delivering the same high level of social value under the Motion Homes brand and look forward to expanding our positive impact.”