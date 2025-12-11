Mayor to open new jewellers in Knighton this weekend
The Mayor of Knighton will be officially opening a new jewellers shop on Broad Street in Knighton on Saturday, December 13, at 10am.
By contributor Lori Ridgway
Published
Last updated
LR Silver Jewellery has opened on Broad Street, Knighton, and will offer repairs, cleaning, resizing, replacement stones for silver and gold jewellery along with watch strap repairs and watch batteries. All are welcome to come and see the workshop.
There will also be jewellery making classes run during the year.
LR Silver Jewellery, has opened at 21 Broad Street, Knighton LD71BA