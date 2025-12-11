Gnosall Comedy Festival 2026 lineup revealed

The three day showcase of standup comedy is headlined by top TV comedian Josh Pugh, star of upcoming Channel 4 sitcom Stepping Up, Shooting Stars cult hero Angelos Epithemiou and bonafide comedy legend, Jimmy Cricket.

The three headliners will be supported by Live at the Apollo stars Harriet Dyer and Louise Young alongside Rosie Jones’ Disability Extravaganza star Matty Oxley and up-and-comer Harvey Hawkins.

The festival will take place between 20-22 March, 2026, at Gnosall Grosvenor Centre and tickets are available from ticketsource.co.uk

Comedy legend Jimmy Cricket is set to headline the Sunday Night show at Gnosall Comedy Festival 2026

Resident compere of Jokes on Us Comedy Club, Alex Hylton said: "Since we launched our first show in Gnosall back in 2023, Gnosall has become one of my favourite venues, It’s always a great atmosphere and the local community have been really supportive of the local comedy nights.

"It’s great to bring top TV comedians to such an intimate venue. Word has been getting round the circuit about Gnosall Comedy Club…comedians are always pestering me to book them in, so when we had the chance to organise Gnosall Comedy Festival, I knew we could get a belting lineup together, and I was right!

Shooting Stars cult hero Angelos Epithemiou is se to headline the opening night at Gnosall Comedy Festival 2026

"I reckon it’ll be the best lineup happening anywhere in the country that weekend, and it’s not in a theatre, it’s not at the Comedy Store, it’s in a village hall!’

The three day event starts on Friday, March 20, with a show featuring Angelos Epithemiou who became a cult favourite on BBC series Shooting Stars before memorable appearances on SoccerAM, Dave’s One Night Stand and his own Channel 4 series, The Angelos Epithemiou Show. Angelos will be joined by Live at the Apollo’s Harriet Dyer and rising star Harvey Hawkins whose viral sketches have earned him thousands of online followers.

Saturday 21st’s show is headlined by Josh Pugh, best known for his appearances on Mock the Week, QI, Richard Osman’s House of Games and The Last Leg. Josh is joined by Louise Young, fresh from supporting Jason Manford on a national tour and rising star Matty Oxley.

Live at the Apollo star Josh Pugh is set to feature at Gnosall Comedy Festival on Saturday, March 21.

The weekend of laughs will round off on Sunday, March 22, with an extended headline set from comedy legend Jimmy Cricket. Aged 80 and boasting a comedy career spanning five decades, Gnosall Comedy Festival is a rare chance to catch one of the biggest names of the 1980s in action.

Alex Hylton, who grew up locally before becoming a professional comedian and winning the Leicester Comedy Festival ‘Best Show’ in 2020, will compere the three-day extravaganza.

The Gnosall Comedy Festival lineup in full

There is a limited number of Weekend Passes available for £40, whilst individual show tickets range from £15-£18.50 and can be purchased from Ticketsource.co.uk or by searching online for ‘Gnosall Comedy Festival.’

If you can’t wait until next March, tickets are available for Gnosall Comedy Club’s Christmas show on Friday, December 19, headlined by Live at the Apollo star Lindsey Santoro.