Festive family fun comes to Shrewsbury as Freemasons host community Christmas Fayre

The event will run from 2pm to 6pm at Freemasons’ Hall on Crewe Street, Shrewsbury and entry is completely free. Organisers hope the fayre will offer a welcoming, feel-good afternoon for local families while raising money for charitable causes supported by Shropshire Freemasons.

The hall will be packed with traditional stalls and activities including Splat the Rat, Whisky Wheel, Tombola, Guessing Games, Card Games, a Cake Stall, Hamper Raffle, Fun Games, and a Sweet Stall. Visitors can also enjoy mulled wine, refreshments, and a cash bar.

Children are especially well catered for, with face painting, the TLC Teddy game, and a special visit from Father Christmas, who will be on hand to greet youngsters and bring some festive magic.

Stephen Rogers of Shropshire Freemasons said: “We’re really excited to be putting on this fayre for the community. It’s a friendly, festive afternoon with something for all ages, and we hope families will come along, enjoy themselves, and help us raise money for charity.”

Funds raised on the day will support local charitable work and wider Masonic charitable initiatives, which provide grants and assistance to good causes across Shropshire and beyond.

Everyone is welcome, and organisers are encouraging local families to come along, join in the fun, and enjoy an afternoon filled with festive spirit.