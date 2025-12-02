Specialist beauty centre launched to support cancer patients and vulnerable in communities

Coleg Cambria Deeside has officially launched its pioneering new Cosmetology Centre – a trailblazing, first-of-its-kind space designed to evolve both the hair and beauty sector and learner experience, while providing a vital, inclusive hub for the wider community.

The state-of-the-art academy represents a significant investment by the college and has been two years in development.

Purpose-built to support people who often face barriers accessing treatments – including those living with dementia, cancer, autism, menopause symptoms, mental-health challenges, or other complex conditions – it offers a safe, welcoming and non-intimidating environment with cutting-edge technology, modern treatment rooms and highly trained specialist staff.

The new Cosmetology Centre at Coleg Cambria

“This is an absolute game changer for the sector and for further education,” said Vicky Edwards, Vice Principal of Technical Studies.

“There is nothing else like this regionally or beyond. It is a centre of excellence, a community space and a professional commercial setting all in one – created to support people when they need it most, and to ensure our learners become truly industry-ready.”

The centre has been shaped in collaboration with partners including Flintshire Social Services, local mental-health groups, the Muslim Cultural Society, kindness and faith groups, dementia and Alzheimer’s organisations, and others committed to inclusion and community support.

The centre has already welcomed mental health groups, domestic-violence survivors, and women’s support groups for coffee mornings and bespoke wellbeing sessions – all met with overwhelmingly positive feedback.

Lisa Radcliffe, Assistant Principal for Technical Studies at Deeside, added: “The aim was to build an accessible, supportive facility where carers and families can relax, have a coffee, connect with others and feel at ease while their loved one receives a treatment with trained staff. Inclusion is at the heart of everything we do.”

Two members of staff who played an instrumental role in shaping the new facility are Esther Leigh, Beauty Therapy Lecturer and Equity Specialist, and Kelly Pasicznyk, Hairdressing Lecturer and Equity Specialist.

Both were deeply involved in the design and layout, selection of technology, décor and accessibility features to ensure the setting reflects the needs of every client, including those who may be experiencing hair loss, heightened sensitivity, cultural needs, or anxiety around treatment spaces.

Over the past year they have also completed extensive specialist training; Esther upskilled in oncology massage, menopausal massage and hydrafacials, while both lecturers undertook advanced development in working with different hair textures, supporting people with dementia, and creating a dignified, compassionate experience for clients receiving end-of-life care.

Coleg Cambria

They also spent time in local hospices to better understand the needs of vulnerable individuals and their families.

“We’re so proud of what has been created,” said Esther. “We’ve trained intensively and built our knowledge in specialist areas so we can provide the highest-quality treatment in a genuinely sensitive, supportive setting. Now we can put all of that into practice.”

“This incredible space gives our students confidence and hands-on experience with leading-edge equipment and product ranges,” added Kelly.

“It prepares them for the industry in a way we’ve never been able to before and ensures every client who walks through the door feels respected, safe and welcome.”

Learners from Level 3 will work from the hub one day a week as part of their studies, gaining real-world experience with clients who need additional specialised treatments such as light touch oncology massage and dealing with specific skin concerns.

There is also a progression route for learners and industry therapists to progress onto higher-education Levels 4 in Skin Needling, Chemical Peels and more in the future.

The launch event also celebrated partners including the Jennifer Young Training School, L’Oréal, Dermalogica, Elemis and the Welsh Government.

Lorraine Nordmann – Beauty Therapy Author and Habia Consultant – and Joan Scott, CEO at Habia, said: “The new Cosmetology Centre looks absolutely stunning, a truly high-end, luxury environment.

“We're thrilled to be part of the unveiling of phase one, which has been carefully aligned with industry standards to deliver a professional service that meets the needs of all. It's also a brilliant facility for the local area, bringing an exceptional new space to the community.

“The atmosphere allows both clients and students to feel at ease, supporting open conversations during consultations and ensuring everyone is confident that their needs will be met.”

Level 3 Beauty Therapy learner Sophie Towler, from Rhyl, added: “It is an amazing facility and looks fantastic. The hub is very advanced, and I’m looking forward to working here one day a week in addition to our studies – it will be a great experience.”

With demand already growing, the college is exploring opportunities to expand the centre even further in the coming years.