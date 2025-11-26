New accommodation aims to attract learners from across the UK to top college

Following planning approval and the completion of all environmental assessments, construction teams are now on site laying the foundations for the multi-million-pound project, which will strengthen the college’s reputation as one of the UK’s leading land-based education providers.

Designed by TACP Architects and delivered by Wrexham-based Read Construction, the scheme follows the recent opening of the £10m Hwb Arloesi/Innovation Hub on campus.

The modern facility includes a library, classrooms, laboratories, a climbing wall, a coffee shop, meeting spaces, and dedicated wellbeing and higher education hubs.

The new accommodation block will offer high-quality, contemporary living spaces for students, featuring en-suite bedrooms, social breakout areas, and communal zones that support a vibrant and connected student community.

Head of Llysfasi Elin Roberts said she is thrilled that work has now begun on the project, marking another major step forward in the development of the Denbighshire site.

How the new 50-bed development will look

“We’re absolutely delighted to see work officially underway on our new student accommodation,” said Elin.

“This development has been carefully planned and approved, with all environmental considerations fully addressed, and we’re now laying the foundations for what will be a fantastic addition to Llysfasi.

“Over recent years, we’ve seen a 70% increase in student numbers and a rise in apprentices joining us from across the UK through partnerships with major industry names such as AGCO and Kubota.

“This new facility will meet growing demand and ensure our learners have access to the best possible accommodation in one of the most beautiful rural settings in Wales.”

Read Construction Director Alex Read added: “Our continued collaboration with Coleg Cambria at Llysfasi reflects a shared commitment to delivering impactful educational infrastructure.

“Following the successful completion of the community hub and the Innovation Hub – which recently received an LABC Wales Quality Award – this latest development supports the college’s vision for growth and excellence in student experience.”

The project forms part of Coleg Cambria’s wider investment in Llysfasi, which has seen significant redevelopment in recent years, including the £10m education centre and the £1.2m Rural Education Centre opened four years ago.