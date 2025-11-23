Craven Arms gears up for a festive celebration at this year’s Christmas Lights Switch-On

The event will take place on Saturday, 29 November, bringing an afternoon and evening packed with cheer, community spirit, and plenty of Christmas sparkle.

Festivities will begin at 3pm in the Connexus Carpark, which is being transformed into a bustling Christmas Fayre. Visitors can wander through a variety of festive stalls offering seasonal treats, handcrafted gifts, and unique treasures perfect for early Christmas shopping. Adding to the magic, friendly alpacas will once again be on hand to meet visitors—always a favourite for families.

Plenty of entertainment awaits, including festive games and a snow machine guaranteeing a flurry of Christmas excitement, whatever the weather. Music, laughter, and the buzz of community spirit will fill the air as the town gathers to celebrate together.

Craven Arms Christmas tree 2024

At 4:30pm, attention will turn to Drovers Square, where Santa himself will take the stage for the official Christmas Lights Switch-On. With a warm wave and a sparkle of festive charm, he’ll bathe the town centre in twinkling lights, marking the start of the holiday season in Craven Arms.

This year, Santa’s Grotto will be welcoming young visitors, offering a cosy and festive spot for children to meet Father Christmas and share their Christmas wishes.

The celebrations will continue until 7pm, giving everyone a chance to enjoy the stalls, activities, and festive atmosphere well into the evening.

Christmas 2024

Craven Arms’ Christmas Lights Switch-On remains a cherished highlight of the local calendar—an event that brings neighbours together and sets the tone for a joyful season ahead.

Craven Arms is ready to welcome Christmas in style—where the season truly begins!

Christmas switch on 2024