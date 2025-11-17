Christmas Fayre and Christmas Tree Festival

The Fayre will open at 9.30am and continue through until 12 noon. There will be lots of stalls to browse; cakes, Christmas tombola, raffle, Christmas decorations, games, books, Aladdin's Cave, new and nearly new with plenty of bargains to start your Christmas shopping.

Delicious bacon butties, toast, tea and coffee will be available throughout the morning with free refills of tea and coffee, all at very reasonable prices.

From Friday, December 5 to Sunday, December 7, we are holding a Christmas Tree Festival. The Church will be open daily between 10am and 4pm for viewing of the trees; this promises to be a beautiful display of trees.

On the evening of Friday, December 5, at 7pm we are holding a free Community Evening of Christmas Songs & Carols. We will be joined by students from the Abraham Darby Haberdashers Saxophone Ensemble and mince pies will be served.

Saturday, December 6, between 10am and 1pm will be the first of our Advent Coffee Mornings, serving bacon butties, toast, tea and coffee.

Sunday, December 7, at 11am our Morning Service of Celebration will be led by Rev Mark Rodgers.

Advent Coffee Mornings will continue on Saturday, December 13 and Saturday, December 20. All proceeds from the Advent Coffee Mornings will be donated to charity.

You can be assured of a warm welcome at all of our events and Christmas services, and we look forward to seeing you.