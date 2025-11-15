SpotlessWater launches new 24/7 pure water station at Morrisons in Shrewsbury

The station will support local window cleaners, car detailers, and other trade professionals in Shropshire to offer them a more convenient and cost-effective way to access pure water.

Across the UK, cleaning and maintenance professionals rely on pure water to deliver high-quality results, but producing it themselves means expensive equipment, time-consuming maintenance, and high levels of waste.

Pure water contains zero Total Dissolved Solids (zero-TDS), meaning it leaves no streaks, spots, or residue when it dries. This gives trade professionals spotless, streak-free finishes without the need for detergents or polishing.

SpotlessWater self-service station in Shrewsbury

The new stations will provide instant, 24/7 access to zero-TDS pure water for professionals such as window cleaners, vehicle detailers, and solar panel specialists to achieve spot-free results in a faster and more sustainable way.

The stations can be accessed using an app or fob and offer pay-as-you-go or trade-account options. This gives local professionals convenient, flexible access without contracts or hidden fees.

The collaboration will see SpotlessWater launch stations at Morrisons locations in Woking and Lichfield in October, with a further nine sites, including Cardiff, Whitley Bay, and Stratford, going live by January.

The new site in Whitchurch Road unlocks new value from the underused Morrisons site space, while introducing a new audience of trade professionals to its location, who can now refill with SpotlessWater while shopping, refuelling, or charging their vehicles.

SpotlessWater refill

Tim Morris, CEO of SpotlessWater, said: “We are especially pleased to bring our stations to Shrewsbury, supporting trade professionals to have access to a more convenient, secure, and well-located 24/7 filling station.

“It is also a fantastic partnership for Morrisons, who benefits from an additional revenue stream that complements the services already available on-site. It’s a true win-win that reflects how innovation and collaboration can make business operations simpler and greener.

“We’re looking forward to building on this success by partnering with more retailers and forecourt owners who share our focus on quality, convenience, and sustainability.”

Jason Mallinson, Services Procurement Manager for Morrisons, said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with SpotlessWater to bring their innovative, pure water stations to a select number of our stores. This new and sustainable service will support local professionals by providing access to spot-free, purified water, giving customers more reasons to shop at Morrisons.”