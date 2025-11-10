Festive favourite coming to local stages

Margaret Hutchings, Director of the production, said: "LADS is a friendly group of local people who are passionate about theatre, and it has been a privilege to work on this production together over the last few months."

"The commitment and enthusiasm shown by the actors and technical team is very much reflected in what we hope will be a joyous and uplifting show."

Set in 1930s and 40s America, 'It’s A Wonderful Life' tells the story of George Bailey, a man who questions whether his life has been a failure, until he meets with an unlikely ‘guardian angel’. Ms Hutchings said: "This is a play that takes a serious look at what makes a truly meaningful life, and it will both inspire and leave you believing in the power of kindness.

George Bailey and family

"Whether you’ve cherished the film for years or are discovering it for the first time, 'It's A Wonderful Life' delivers warmth, nostalgia, and heartfelt storytelling, complete with singing and dancing!"

Formed in Llanymynech more than 30 years ago, LADS is known for bringing live theatre to communities around the local Shropshire and Powys area.

The show will be performed at Kinnerley Parish Hall on Friday, November 28 at 7.45pm, Welshampton Village Hall on Saturday, November 29 at 7.45pm, and Oswestry Senior Citizens Club on Sunday, November 30 at 3.30pm.

Additional performances will take place at Llanymynech Village Hall on Saturday, December 6 at 7.45pm, and Sunday, December 7 at 2.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults and £5 for children.

Due to staging requirements, tickets are limited at some venues.

To book, visit ticketsource.co.uk/ladstheatre or call 01691 830558.