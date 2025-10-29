Money Matters: Save hundreds on the cost of watching TV

With so many streaming services and digital TV subscriptions now available, it’s easy to lose track of exactly how much you’re spending just to switch on the telly.

Let’s start with the most obvious one – your TV licence. Most people who watch live TV on any channel, and/or BBC iPlayer, will need to pay £174.50 a year for the privilege.

You don’t need to pay the fee if you’re over 75 and receive Pension Credit. This is an under-claimed benefit, so if you’re not currently claiming, why not check your eligibility.

Students living away from home can also avoid paying for a TV licence, as long as their family home is covered and they only watch on portable battery-powered devices rather than a plugged-in TV.

Digital services like Sky and Virgin can also be a significant expense that you may not actually need. Freeview offers over 100 channels as well as radio stations, and you won’t need to pay a penny for it.

If you do want to keep your digital service, always keep a close eye on your bills as they can quickly soar as soon as your fixed-term deal ends. If you’re out of contract, give them a call to discuss what new deal they can offer. Be clear about what you actually watch so they can identify the package that best suits your needs, without paying for extra channels.

Dan Bebbington

There are also catch-up services which are always free. iPlayer (as long as you have a TV licence), ITVX, Channel 4, My5, and UKTV Play offer hundreds of box sets and films from.

Next, look at your paid subscriptions. Take advantage of free trials for services like Prime Video, Apple TV+, BritBox and Paramount+, but remember to cancel before the trial ends to avoid charges. Netflix and Disney+ aren’t currently offering free trials.

If you’re already paying for multiple streaming services, consider rotating them. Focus on one platform at a time, binge the shows you want to watch, then cancel and move to another service.

You could also consider downgrading to ad-supported plans, or paying upfront for annual plans if you can afford it, to bring the total cost down.

Sharing accounts with household members (where allowed) can help to bring down costs further. Netflix now restricts sharing with people who don’t live with you, but Apple TV+, Paramount+ and Prime Video still offer flexible options.

While you’re at it, why not look at what you’re paying for other subscriptions like smartphone apps, Spotify or magazines, and whether these are worth it for you.