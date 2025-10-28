Shrewsbury business responds to the Ark's call for support

CMYUK, which has its demonstration and training facility in Shrewsbury, has pledged a donation to support the Shrewsbury Ark, the town’s leading homelessness charity, in response to its appeal for local business contribution.

The Shrewsbury Ark recently launched a fundraising campaign to help cover rising operational costs and keep its centre open five days a week. The charity is looking for one off donations and ongoing support to ensure they can continue to provide hot meals, showers, laundry, expert advice, and emotional support for people experiencing homelessness and hardship across Shrewsbury.

As a long-standing part of a local business community, CMYUK responded quickly to the charity’s call for help.

Members of the Ark team delighted with the impactful fundraising graphics.

“We are proud to support the Shrewsbury Ark and help ensure that this local charity can continue its essential work,” said Robin East, Chief Commercial Director, CMYUK. “Everybody deserves dignity, safety, and a chance to rebuild their life.”

Hollywood Monster, a long-standing CMYUK customer and regular visitor to its demonstration and training centre in Shrewsbury, produced all the fundraising banners and window graphics, donating their design, print, and finishing expertise, plus all textile materials, free of charge. The eye-catching graphics were installed on the exterior of the charity’s town centre premises to raise awareness of this fundraising imperative.

“We’re happy to support a cause that really changes lives,” said Simon McKenzie, CEO, Hollywood Monster. “Through our ongoing partnership with CMYUK and our long association with Shrewsbury, a project like this feels especially meaningful. This charity plays a crucial role in providing hope and practical help to those that need it, and it’s good to contribute in a way that highlights its work.”

A call to arms from this 50 year old charity.

The Shrewsbury Ark has been supporting vulnerable people in Shrewsbury for 50 years, evolving from a small soup kitchen to a fully equipped support hub offering vital day services for those in crisis.

CMYUK’s contribution marks the beginning of a wider effort to unite the Shropshire business community behind the Ark’s mission to make homelessness less permanent and less isolating in the town.

For more information about the charity or to donate, please visit shrewsburyark.co.uk