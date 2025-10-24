Penkridge pumpkin patch named best in Staffordshire

The awards celebrate the UK’s best Halloween destinations, and the Penkridge-based farm was recognised for its fun-filled, family-friendly experience. Lower Drayton Farm was one of three regional runners-up – alongside Cockfields Farm in Manchester and Avon Valley Park in Somerset – with Hatter’s Farm Park in Essex scooping the national title.

Offering far more than just pumpkins, every ticket to the Lower Drayton Farm pumpkin patch includes one pumpkin to take home, plus pick-your-own seasonal veg, the chance to meet friendly farm animals, and plenty of interactive fun with Witch School and the Pumpkin Patch play area. Visitors can also enjoy the huge indoor carving barn, and tuck into seasonal treats from the pop-up Pumpkin Café – making it a full day of autumn adventure, whatever the weather.

Farmer Richard Bower with Ruby Eglington (14) and her pumpkin at the award-winning PYO Pumpkins @ Lower Drayton Farm

Farmer Richard Bower said: “We’re absolutely over the moon to be named Staffordshire’s best pumpkin patch! We’ve been growing pumpkins for 9 years and this has been the most difficult season to date, following the very dry summer – so it’s particularly special to win the award this year.

“It’s fantastic to see families returning to the patch year on year, as well as welcoming lots of new visitors of all ages. A huge thank you to everyone who voted for us — this award is for our amazing team, who go above and beyond every day to bring the magic to life.

The team from PYO Pumpkins @ Lower Drayton Farm are on top of the world after being named Staffordshire's best pumpkin patch!

“We’ve still got loads of pumpkins left for families to enjoy through half term and right up to Halloween, and we’re already planning for the 2026 event – when we’ll be going even bigger & better to mark our 10th anniversary!”

Pick your own farm fresh veggies is included in the ticket price (alongside one pumpkin per person)

The patch is open daily now through to Halloween, including the popular Pup-kin Patch on Friday 31 October – the only day dogs are welcome in the fields – and SEN quieter sessions at 9.00am and 9.30am on Sunday 26 October.

Visitors are encouraged to book online to save £2 per person on gate prices.

For more information and to book tickets, visit lowerdraytonfarm.co.uk/pumpkins

The event includes a fun 'witch school' for kids