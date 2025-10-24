Local opticians offers free eye checks to people experiencing homelessness in Leominster

Colleagues from the locally owned and run Specsavers store, located on 25 West Street, have partnered with Leominster Foodbank to invite people affected by any form of homelessness to the clinic which will take place after regular opening hours. It will offer attendees a quieter environment to speak to a healthcare professional who will be providing sight tests, OCT scans and glasses, if needed.

This clinic is part of Specsavers wider homelessness programme and takes place following World Homeless Day. One in three people who experience homelessness need glasses, so the clinic, which is one of many running at Specsavers stores throughout the country, offers an invaluable service to those with eye and vision problems, yet encountering barriers to receiving eye care.

Store director at Specsavers Leominster, Tim Allen, says: "Our ambition is to ensure that everyone experiencing homelessness can access free, appropriate eye and hearing care.

Sight test taking place

"By helping people achieve better sight and hearing, we hope to improve their quality of life and unfortunately, we know that for many, this is not the case because it can be incredibly difficult to get free access to this care.

"By holding an out-of-hours clinic and working closely with Leominster Foodbank, we are aiming to make expert care accessible to our community whilst raising awareness of the barriers currently in place."

As well as running eye and ear care clinics across stores, Specsavers also collaborates with Crisis, Vision Care, Big Issue and other homelessness services to create long-term solutions to remove healthcare barriers.

Specsavers is also calling for changes to government policy to remove unnecessary barriers that make it difficult for people experiencing homelessness to access the eye care they need. Long term plans include influencing policy and systems, so people affected have access to free ear checks, eye tests and glasses, and replacement glasses if broken, lost or stolen.

Anyone who wishes to attend the clinic at Specsavers Leominster can request an appointment or find out more by contacting the store directly on 01568 619340 or via specsavers.co.uk/stores/leominster.