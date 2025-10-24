Foundation's early years project secures more funding

Healthy Goals, which promotes healthy growth and development of children under five and their families, delivers activity sessions and informal information workshops at Molineux and in other venues across the city.

Funded by the Premier League and Professional Footballers’ Association, with additional funding from the City of Wolverhampton Council, the project has supported over 600 children and their families since its inception at the start of the pandemic.

Online support, including zoom sessions and a bedtime story read by Foundation ambassador Mark Rhodes, took place during lockdown, but the first face-to-face session was a Halloween walk, five years ago this month.

Wolves midfielder Marshall Munetsi enjoys a visit to Healthy Goals!

“Becoming a parent doesn’t come with an instruction manual, so working with families to help equip them with the confidence, knowledge, and skills to support their child’s development is invaluable,” says Jade Sutton, Health Improvement Manager with Wolves Foundation.

“I’m proud of the warm, supportive environment our sessions provide, and it’s fantastic to see the strong community and lasting friendships that have grown from it.

“Whilst helping and supporting parents remains one of the key cornerstones of Healthy Goals, we also aim to ensure sessions are fun and engaging for the children so they can enjoy them, as well as learning and developing.

“We are fortunate to have welcomed so many children at a young age and watched them grow and develop until the time comes for them to leave us at five. It is incredibly rewarding to be part of each child’s journey.”

Healthy Goals, which now has funding secured until 2028, has also proved a popular destination for player visits, Marshall Munetsi most recently joining a roll of honour which has previously included Dan Bentley, Pablo Sarabia, Jose Sa, Mario Lemina and Romain Saiss.

As well as the various fun activities and workshops, participants can also learn about healthy nutrition, including a supply of fruit available at every session.

Healthy Goals team face the camera with Marshall Munetsi!

For parents, the sessions have provided invaluable guidance.

"I can’t describe how much support the team have given me,” says Emma.

“Coming to the groups every week has supported the development of my son but also helped me massively as a parent.

“I’m so grateful to have found somewhere where I feel welcomed and that provides wonderful early experiences for our baby.”

Laura added: "We have been attending Healthy Goals since my oldest was five months old.

“I was so nervous bringing her the first time as it was the first group I’d taken her to.

“But I had no reason to feel that way, because from the minute I walked in it was a relaxed and friendly atmosphere and we were made to feel so welcome.

“Tuesdays at stay and play are the highlight of our week and I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to learn new skills along the way such as first aid.”

To find out more about Healthy Goals, email jadesutton@wolves.co.uk