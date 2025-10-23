Shrewsbury based Ablepreneurs gets a LinkedIn boost from Theo Paphitis

The weekly initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, now has over 4,000 #SBS winners and supports small businesses in the UK. 2025 sees the 15th anniversary of #SBS Small Business Sunday, since Theo launched it in October 2010.

Business and retail entrepreneur and self-confessed Shopkeeper, Theo re‐shared Helen's message to his combined 800,000 Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram followers and as a result, www.ablepreneurs.co.uk has gained more followers and enquiries for their service. They are also profiled on the #SBS website (theopaphitissbs.com) that is exclusive to all Small Business Sunday winners.

Helen said, Ablepreneurs are in the infancy stages and currently have 15 members in their talent pool with decades of combined professional experience, ready to support small businesses. It is great to have support from Theo because it’s been tough trying to raise our profile and Theo has recognised our hard work and helped spread the word about what we do to his following.”

Small business champion and Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue Chairman, Theo Paphitis, said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK. My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Ablepreneurs every success.”

Anyone looking for a re‐post from Theo should post to him on X, LinkedIn or Instagram about their business on Sunday between 5pm and 7.30pm and include the hashtag #SBS. Six lucky businesses are re‐tweeted every Monday at 8pm and then invited to enter their profile on the new website, attend the annual #SBS networking event and take advantage of the networking opportunities.

If you are a small business needing admin or operational support or a professional with disabilities or a chronic health conditions and are looking to continue using your professional skills, please contact Helen Pugh at Ablepreneurs at hello@ablepreneurs.co.uk

