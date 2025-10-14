West region site managers win top award for raising standards in house building

Organised by the National House Building Council (NHBC), the UK’s largest provider of new home warranties and insurance, the prestigious Pride in the Job Awards 2025 crowned three regional winners at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham on Friday, September 26:

Small builder category – Craig Styler of Craig Styler Homes Limited for his work at Hills Yard in Inkberrow, Worcestershire

Medium builder category – Mark Follos of Lioncourt Homes Limited for his work at Heritage Walk in Telford, Shropshire

Large builder category – Kirk Raine of Barratt and David Wilson Homes Mercia for his work at The Clockmakers in Whitchurch, Shropshire

NHBC Pride in the Job 2025 West regional winners

As well as their category wins, Mr Styler, Mr Follos and Mr Raine were awarded a Pride in the Job Seal of Excellence. A further 11 site managers from across the region were also awarded this accolade after they gained a Quality Award in the first round of the competition in June. They were:

Ashley Bennett of Barratt and David Wilson Homes Mercia in Market Drayton

Ian Green of Barratt and David Wilson Homes Mercia in Birmingham

Sam Harvey of Barratt West Midlands in Uttoxeter

Christopher Bennett of Bellway Homes Limited West Midlands in Bromsgrove

Paul Heath of Bellway Homes Limited West Midlands in Halesowen

Dan Turner of Bloor Homes Western in Stratford-upon-Avon

Ryan Lewis of CALA Homes Chiltern in Stratford-upon-Avon

Jon Dean of Cameron Homes Limited in Burton-upon-Trent

David Butterly of Taylor Wimpey Midlands in Warwick

Daren Clark of Taylor Wimpey North Midlands in Uttoxeter

Andy Loach of Taylor Wimpey North Midlands in Bromsgrove

Now in its 45th year and widely considered the ‘Oscars’ of the house-building industry, Pride in the Job celebrates site managers’ dedication to raising standards in house building, showcasing best practice and rewarding excellence. Judging is rigorous, with assessment across six key areas: consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety.

Pride in the Job has five categories: small, medium and large builders, plus multi-storey for projects up to seven storeys and high-rise for projects more than seven storeys.

Commenting on the Awards, Luke Carter, NHBC Regional Director for West & Wales said: “Congratulations to all the winners. They have demonstrated the dedication, passion and leadership skills necessary to deliver new homes to exacting construction quality standards.

“Thousands of outstanding site managers have made their mark on the industry in the 45 years Pride in the Job has been running. This continued focus on excellence is vital to support the Government’s 1.5 million new homes target and to ensure that all housing is built to the quality owners and occupiers should expect.”

A series of regional events are taking place throughout the UK to announce the Regional and Seal of Excellence Award winners and celebrate the achievements of the Quality Award recipients.

Mr Styler, Mr Follos and Mr Raine will now go forward to compete for the ultimate prize in house building, the Pride in the Job Supreme Awards, which will be unveiled at a gala ceremony in London in January 2026.