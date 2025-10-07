Mountain challenge aims to raise thousands for children’s hospice

Over the next year, 22 participants from the Bersham Road site in Wrexham will attempt the 12 Mountains, 12 Months Challenge — conquering some of Wales’s most iconic peaks in support of Hope House/Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospices.

Led by Karl Jackson, Assistant Principal for the Institute of Technology and Site Lead at Bersham Road, the group will climb more than 11.95 kilometres (39,189 feet) of mountain height — the equivalent altitude of a commercial airliner at cruising level.

Their goal is to raise at least £1,500 for Hope House/Tŷ Gobaith, which provides vital care and support to children with life-threatening conditions and their families across Shropshire, Cheshire, and Mid and North Wales.

Having already tackled a number of tough adventures — including The Bigger Boat Challenge, the Welsh Three Peaks, the Crazy 7 for Stepping Stones North Wales, and the four-day Freezing Fingers expedition in the Rhinogydd mountain range — Karl says this will be their most ambitious effort yet.

Karl Jackson and Carl Roberts

The climbs will start with Cadair Idris, followed by Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon), Moel Siabod, Foel Fras, Carnedd Llewelyn, Arenig Fawr, Aran Fawddwy, Y Garn, Glyder Fawr, Elidir Fawr, Pen yr Ole Wen, and Pen y Fan.

Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith operate two hospices and 15 shops, relying on £7.5 million in fundraising each year to continue delivering their essential services.