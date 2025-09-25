North Shropshire Folk's next gig - The Haar

The Haar introduces the formidable singing talent of Molly Donnery and three of the most exciting instrumentalists on the folk and traditional music circuit - Cormac Byrne (BBC Folk Award/Show of Hands/Seth Lakeman), Adam Summerhayes and Murray Grainger (both of the FATEA award-winning Ciderhouse Rebellion).

The Haar. Picture: Andrew Wegg

Their self-titled debut, released in June 2020, was a collection of traditional Irish songs tackling love, poverty and oppression. Swirling instrumental magic and beautifully sung narratives, Mike Harding described it as 'absolutely amazing' .

Tickets at £18 adults and £6 for under 18's are available on northshropshirefolk.com or on 07506 724572.