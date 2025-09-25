North Shropshire Folk's next gig - The Haar
North Shropshire Folk welcomes the return of the wonderfully entertaining band The Haar next in its autumn Sunday Season. They will be performing at The Talbot Theatre on Sunday, October 12.
The Haar introduces the formidable singing talent of Molly Donnery and three of the most exciting instrumentalists on the folk and traditional music circuit - Cormac Byrne (BBC Folk Award/Show of Hands/Seth Lakeman), Adam Summerhayes and Murray Grainger (both of the FATEA award-winning Ciderhouse Rebellion).
Their self-titled debut, released in June 2020, was a collection of traditional Irish songs tackling love, poverty and oppression. Swirling instrumental magic and beautifully sung narratives, Mike Harding described it as 'absolutely amazing' .
Tickets at £18 adults and £6 for under 18's are available on northshropshirefolk.com or on 07506 724572.
Venue: The Talbot Theatre, Whitchurch Leisure Centre, (Sir John Talbot's School), Prees Road, Whitchurch SY13 2BY
Date: Sunday, October 12
Time: 7.30pm