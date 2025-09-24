Business school launches flexible learning programme for professionals

Northop Business School has introduced its innovative HNC Flex programme, offering learners the chance to pick, mix, and ‘flex’ the modules they study.

The flexible format allows participants to take bitesize courses, stack them, and build credits toward a full qualification – a first for Coleg Cambria in partnership with education provider Pearson.

“This approach is brilliant for CPD,” said Jane Keys, Assistant Principal for Employer Engagement.

“It allows flexibility for people who are already in work, busy, or unable to commit to one full-time course.”

The first module, BTEC Level 4 Higher National Certificate (HNC) in Business – Unit 15 Operational Planning and Management, launches in October.

Worth 15 credits toward the full 120-credit HNC, the module will be delivered over eight six-hour sessions at Northop. Learners will gain the skills and knowledge to manage operational activities effectively, contribute to business success, and understand the wider business environment.

The programme is designed for a wide range of roles, including business administrators; operational, divisional, and departmental managers; employees looking to enhance business performance; and those seeking expertise in operations management, financial decision-making, and continuous improvement.

Learners can progress through further HNC Flex modules – such as Business Management – opening up career opportunities in planning, management, and business improvement.

Funding support is available for eligible learners, particularly those living in Wrexham and Flintshire, through Employer Skills programmes.