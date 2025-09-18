Hat-trick of success for CQS Solutions

A highly-successful firm of quantity surveyors is celebrating a hat-trick of success – after recruiting new staff, moving to new offices and making the finals of a prestigious award scheme.

CQS Solutions – which has bases in Telford, Birmingham and Welshpool – says its latest recruitment drive has been fuelled by continued double-digit growth across the company.

It has now taken on Simon Underwood as a senior quantity surveyor and Rainers Lazdans, a T-level student who is now enrolled on a degree course at Wrexham University and starts a full-time role as an apprentice assistant quantity surveyor.

Earlier this month, the company was shortlisted as best small employer in the Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Apprenticeship Awards for its work developing new talent in the construction industry.

And the company has also moved to new offices in Telford to help it meet growing demand.

Company owner Tim Lloyd said it had been a period of real success for the company, which has almost doubled its headcount in the last three years and expanded from Telford across Mid Wales and into Birmingham.

Tim Lloyd of CQS Solutions

“The last 12 months have seen us achieve double digit growth – significantly ahead of the industry trend which saw the construction sector battered by strong economic headwinds – with the prospect of a similar growth over the coming year.

“We are delighted to have strengthened our team with the appointments of Simon and Rainers, who will play a crucial role in enabling us to continue to thrive in the coming years.

“We are also thrilled that our successful apprenticeship and mentoring programme, through which we have supported seven employees through university over the past 10 years, has been recognised by such an important awards programme.

“To be one of three companies to be in the running for the award is a real tribute to the work we have put in to developing the next generation of quantity surveyors.”

Tim said the move to new offices at St James House in Central Park, Telford, meant the company had room to expand in the town.

“The offices are very well appointed and suit our needs down to the ground, so we are delighted to have secured them.”