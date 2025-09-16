Businesses join forces to deliver top travel event

The annual event attracts top tour operators from around the UK, bringing them to the heart of Shrewsbury to kickstart holiday planning for next year and beyond. The Luxury Travel Showcase is taking place on Sunday, November 2, from 11am until 3pm.

Peakes Travel Elite and Shropshire Festivals are both members of Shrewsbury Business Chamber. This will be the fourth year running that they have collaborated to deliver the event. They have chosen the unique venue of St Mary’s Church, which is a decommissioned medieval church in the heart of the town.

“Our annual travel event is the perfect place to find holiday inspiration and start having conversations with travel experts, who we have hand-picked for their excellent service and offering,” said Claire Moore, managing director at Peakes Travel Elite. “Our team will also be on hand to offer their award-winning expertise in the world of cruise, touring and adventure.”

Customers enjoying a glass of fizz at last year's event

“You have all the travel knowledge you could ever need under one roof to start the ball rolling on your holiday plans. Once you have some ideas to work towards, we can book you in for a follow-up appointment at our base on Mardol, where we can take a deeper dive into all the possible itineraries and options.

"We have a beautiful meeting area upstairs where we can have video calls with tour operators and have a private space to finesse your holiday plans.

“There is no comparison between sitting down in a beautiful venue with travel experts, to scrolling the internet at home looking for options by yourself. You should give yourself time and space to plan luxury holidays and once-in-a-lifetime trips properly, and here at Peakes, that’s what we do best.”

Confirmed tour operators include Prestige Holidays, AE Expeditions, Distinctive Americas, Inside Asia, Kirker Holidays, Fred. Olsen, Africa and Beyond, Wendy Wu Tours, Explore, TransIndus, Oceania Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Riviera Travel, and Typically Holidays.

Last year's event at St Mary's Church

St Mary’s Church, a one-minute walk from the top of Pride Hill in Shrewsbury, will be transformed for the travel showcase by the team at Shropshire Festivals.

Claire adds: “Shrewsbury Business Chamber keeps us connected to businesses in our community, helping us to find fellow local businesses who can improve what we do and support our local economy. By working with Shropshire Festivals, we get an award-winning events team who take all the stress away and deliver a stunning event.

“It is free to register for our event. So, book in, come along, and let’s start your holiday planning with some introductory chats with the best in the business. We look forward to showing off our beautiful town centre whilst making holiday dreams come true.”

There will be tour operators from across the UK at the event

To book a free place at the travel event on Sunday, November 2, email sales@peakestravelelite.co.uk or call 01743 233234.