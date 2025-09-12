The countdown begins: Light up your Christmas with Bridgnorth Garden Centre

As part of the UK’s largest family-run garden centre group, British Garden Centres, Bridgnorth Garden Centre is pulling out all the stops to make this year’s celebrations bigger and brighter than ever. From enchanting decorations to festive family fun, the launch weekend promises to be the perfect start to your Christmas countdown.

Kicking off the festivities in true seasonal style, Father Christmas himself will be cutting the ribbon at 9am on Saturday and 10am on Sunday, officially opening the Christmas wonderland. Visitors attending will have festive treats and a singer to put everyone in the festive mood

Shoppers will be among the first to explore the exclusive new additions to the popular Fern Christmas and Lighting range, available only at British Garden Centres. This year’s collection is bigger and better than ever and features stunning decorations, dazzling lights, and beautiful home accessories, designed to help you transform every corner of your home and make magical memories with family and friends at a great price.

Beyond Christmas décor, Bridgnorth Garden Centre is a treasure trove of gift inspiration, with a wide selection of toys, puzzles, games, homeware, and pet products, making it the perfect one-stop shop for Christmas presents. For green-fingered shoppers, the centre also boasts an extensive gardening department filled with seasonal plants, essentials for winter gardens or the perfect living gift.

To celebrate the launch weekend, Family Card holders will enjoy an exclusive 15% off our Christmas range, including decorations, artificial trees, lights, cards, and wrapping paper. Whether you dream of a cosy traditional Christmas or a sparkling modern look, there’s something to suit every taste both indoors and outdoors.

The festivities don’t end there; bookings are now open for Bridgnorth Garden Centre’s much loved Christmas events and experiences. From indulgent festive dining to magical meet-and-greet experiences with Santa, families can create unforgettable moments together this season.

For full details and booking, visit the British Garden Centres website: britishgardencentres.com/events/?location=bridgnorth-garden-centre

And don’t forget, share your festive adventures with us on social media using #LightUpYourChristmas

Amy Stubbs, Managing Director of British Garden Centres, said: “Christmas at British Garden Centres is about so much more than decorations, it’s about bringing people together and making the season the best experience for everyone. Alongside our expanded Fern Christmas range and a fantastic selection of gifts for all ages, we’re proud to host festive events that families can enjoy year after year. Whether you’re shopping for the perfect present, finding inspiration for your home, or making memories, there’s something special for everyone.”