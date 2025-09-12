Crest Nicholson acquires 150 home development in Shropshire

The announcement comes after the housebuilder set out its refreshed strategic direction earlier in the year, focusing on the mid premium segment of the market, which is characterised by high-quality, well-designed homes in sought-after locations.

Homes will feature PV solar panels and Electric Vehicle Charge Points, with 20% designated as affordable housing. Alongside delivering high-quality homes, the development will include open space and a dedicated play area. Crest Nicholson has also committed £215,000 towards improvements to local highway and transport infrastructure.

Proposed development in Albrighton

Jude Booth, Head of Land for Crest Nicholson Midlands said: “We are delighted to acquire this development from Wain Estates which forms a key part of the Shropshire Local Plan. As well as providing much needed new homes this development supports our ambition of creating thriving, sustainable communities in Shropshire and across the Midlands.”

Ryan James, Land Director for Wain Estates added: “We are pleased to have worked with stakeholders to bring forward a scheme that reflects Albrighton’s character and long-term needs. Crest Nicholson has an excellent track record, and we look forward to seeing them deliver a high-quality development for the local community.”

Albrighton is a desirable traditional market town with its own Railway Station, M54 link nearby, two good schools and a thriving High Street. Work is anticipated to start in early 2026 with the first homes due for completion towards the end of the year.