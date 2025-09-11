Day Sessions: The ultimate 30+ clubbing experience is coming to Shrewsbury

Day Sessions: The Ultimate 30+ Clubbing Experience

Good vibes only! Our event is designed for those who love to dance, socialise, and enjoy great music. Hosted in some of the UK's most impressive venues, we combine nostalgic vibes and old school entertainment, it's all the fun of a night out without the late-night hassle!

What to expect

Fully stocked bars including a tasty cocktail bar

Stunning production in a unique venue

Delicious street food (catering to all!)

Buzzing atmosphere and entertainment

Dance to iconic tracks from legends such as: Pet Shop Boys / Cyndi Lauper / Spice Girls / NSYNC / Prince / Faithless / Micheal Jackson / David Bowie / Roxette / BWitched / Blondie / Billy Idol / Bon Jovi / Guns N’ Roses / Back Street Boys / Busted / Shakira

25+? Close enough. Come party like your knees don’t hurt!

Day Sessions Shrewsbury

Getting there – easy access to the fun

Venue: Church of St Mary the Virgin, St Mary's Street, Shrewsbury, SY1 1DX - a breathtaking historic church located in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre.

By train:

Just a 7-minute walk from Shrewsbury Train Station

Direct services available from Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Chester and other key location

By bus:

Multiple local and regional routes serve the nearby Shrewsbury Bus Station

Only a short walk from the venue







On foot or by bike:

Easily walkable from anywhere in the town centre

Bike parking is available nearby

By car:

Close to several public car parks including St Julian’s Friars and Raven Meadow

Public transport or car-sharing is encouraged whenever possible

Don’t miss out

Tickets are limited and tend to sell quickly — grab yours today and get ready to enjoy the daytime party of the year, visit: eventbrite.co.uk/e/day-sessions-shrewsbury-tickets-1296650138469?