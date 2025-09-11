Day Sessions: The ultimate 30+ clubbing experience is coming to Shrewsbury
The UK's favourite over 30s day time party is coming to Shrewsbury on Saturday, October 4.
Day Sessions: The Ultimate 30+ Clubbing Experience
Good vibes only! Our event is designed for those who love to dance, socialise, and enjoy great music. Hosted in some of the UK's most impressive venues, we combine nostalgic vibes and old school entertainment, it's all the fun of a night out without the late-night hassle!
What to expect
Fully stocked bars including a tasty cocktail bar
Stunning production in a unique venue
Delicious street food (catering to all!)
Buzzing atmosphere and entertainment
Dance to iconic tracks from legends such as: Pet Shop Boys / Cyndi Lauper / Spice Girls / NSYNC / Prince / Faithless / Micheal Jackson / David Bowie / Roxette / BWitched / Blondie / Billy Idol / Bon Jovi / Guns N’ Roses / Back Street Boys / Busted / Shakira
25+? Close enough. Come party like your knees don’t hurt!
Getting there – easy access to the fun
Venue: Church of St Mary the Virgin, St Mary's Street, Shrewsbury, SY1 1DX - a breathtaking historic church located in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre.
By train:
Just a 7-minute walk from Shrewsbury Train Station
Direct services available from Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Chester and other key location
By bus:
Multiple local and regional routes serve the nearby Shrewsbury Bus Station
Only a short walk from the venue
On foot or by bike:
Easily walkable from anywhere in the town centre
Bike parking is available nearby
By car:
Close to several public car parks including St Julian’s Friars and Raven Meadow
Public transport or car-sharing is encouraged whenever possible
Don’t miss out
Tickets are limited and tend to sell quickly — grab yours today and get ready to enjoy the daytime party of the year, visit: eventbrite.co.uk/e/day-sessions-shrewsbury-tickets-1296650138469?