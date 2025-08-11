Wolves Foundation: Wolves' hero backs Molineux Sleepout

Ikeme has been a regular visitor to the Molineux Sleepout and popped back to his footballing home to help promote this year’s event, taking place in the Stan Cullis Stand on the night of Friday, November 14th.

Fans spend the night sleeping under the stars to raise funds for Wolves Foundation and the Good Shepherd, going directly into projects helping those who are homeless or disadvantaged in Wolverhampton.

“The Molineux Sleepout is such an important community event and I have always been massively impressed by the number of people who take on the challenge on a cold November night,” says Ikeme.

“People in this city are always really good at coming together to help others in need, and this event is a really good example of that togetherness and support.

“I first visited the Good Shepherd when I was a player at Wolves, and they do so much incredible work in many different areas that I was proud to become an ambassador.

Carl Ikeme pictured in the Stan Cullis Stand where fans will spend the night in November. Photo: Wolves Foundation

“Also, when I was a player, we carried out many different community visits, so I know just how important Wolves Foundation is in delivering a wide range of projects.

“Both charities play vital roles for the people of Wolverhampton, and by getting involved in the Molineux Sleepout, whether by taking part or making a donation, this is a real team effort to be a part of that support.”

This year’s Molineux Sleepout was launched during Mental Health Awareness Week, reflecting the challenges which face many people in the city and the increasing work of the Foundation and the Good Shepherd across these areas.

Many people have already signed up for an event which is supported by ambassadors from both charities and local dignitaries.

To date, over £250,000 has been raised for the two charities during the seven-year history of the Molineux Sleepout, and organisers are hoping to surpass 200 participants for the first time this year.

Tickets are now on general sale, priced at £30 for adults, or £10 for those aged 13-17, who must be accompanied by an adult. All participants are encouraged to raise a minimum of £100.

There is also a group discount available for schools or businesses – contact lauracahill@wolves.co.uk if interested.