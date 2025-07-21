First sale finalised at Stadium Point as Börger UK acquires 9,027 ft2

“Securing our first ownership deal is a key moment for Stadium Point,” said Liz Lowe, Head of Development. “Having a respected brand like Börger UK establish a permanent presence here is a strong endorsement of the quality and potential of the site. We’re proud to welcome them to the community and wish them every success in their new home.”

The acquisition, representing the first ownership deal to complete at the development, was brokered by Anthony Wiggins of WLT Commercial Property, acting on behalf of Börger UK.

“This move is a great example of how modern, energy-efficient buildings like those at Stadium Point are helping forward-thinking businesses make the shift to more sustainable premises,” said Anthony Wiggins, from WLT Commercial Property. “For Börger UK, the relocation provides a newer, greener home with room to expand and innovate - supporting their growth while reducing operational impact. It’s a win-win for the business and the county.”

L-R Anthony Wiggins, Liz Lowe, David Brown, Anna Börger-Olthoff. Photo: Morris Property

David Brown, Managing Director of Börger UK, said: “We’re excited to be moving into our new home at Stadium Point. Relocating from Staffordshire is a big step, but one that supports our ongoing growth. The quality of the build, the location, and the long-term potential of the site made this an easy decision. We’re proud to become part of the Shropshire business community.”

“Stadium Point Business Park has attracted strong early interest from a range of industrial and commercial occupiers, added Stadium Point’s appointed agent Toby Shaw from Towler Shaw Roberts. “With additional units now under offer in phases I and 2, demand remains high, and we expect to be reporting more successful deals in the very near future.”

Stadium Point Business Park is Morris Property’s largest commercial development to date, providing 33 high-quality units across the prime 28-acre site on the south site of Shrewsbury.