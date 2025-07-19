Local entrepreneur shifts focus to retirement housing

Sarah’s career has been diverse. From working in finance as a mortgage advisor, to running her very own coffee shop, and now moving into the retirement sector, her life has always been rooted in supporting others.

Opening a coffee shop and delicatessen during the 2008 credit crunch didn’t come without its challenges, but Sarah turned ‘Simply Delicious’ in Aldridge into a real success story. When she made the difficult decision to sell the business to look after her father, the community felt the loss. Even now, years later, Sarah still receives heartfelt comments from former customers who miss her presence and what the shop used to be.

After selling her business and focusing on family, Sarah's drive to help others led her back to the world of finance, updating her qualifications and working as a mortgage consultant. Speaking with her close friend Nicky, who also works as a Sales Consultant at McCarthy Stone in Erdington, Sarah decided to join McCarthy Stone as a Sales Progressor. Sarah was already familiar with the business’s commitment to providing high-quality retirement living and a conversation with her friend, further solidified her decision to make the career move.

Sarah Anderton. Credit: McCarthy Stone

However, Sarah still missed the direct, personal connection of working face-to-face with customers and after 18 months in the company Sarah moved roles to become Sales Consultant of the coming soon development Webb Grange on Duce Drive.

“From brewing the perfect latte to helping retirees find their dream homes, my career really has been a bit of everything, but my commitment to creating communities and fostering happiness has remained the same throughout. Seeing the difference McCarthy Stone makes in people's lives and helping them find their perfect forever home to suit their wants and needs is incredibly rewarding."

As part of her new role Sarah will be responsible for off-plan sales at the new Retirement Living development in Telford.

To make retiring in style more accessible, all properties at Webb Grange will be exclusively available through McCarthy Stone’s Shared Ownership scheme in partnership with Homes England, which allows retirees to enjoy the benefits of Retirement Living without committing to the full purchase price. For example, retirees can puy just 50% of the property value and a monthly rent on the remaining share, with one-bedroom properties available from £87,500 and two-bedroom properties from £130,000.

Webb Grange

“Whilst learning the ropes I’ve met many homeowners who have shared their experiences of moving to McCarthy Stone. Downsizing from an unmanageable house to a smaller apartment has not only freed up their time and eased their worries, but they’ve made an abundance of new friends by moving to a like-minded community. I’m looking forward to helping others to do the same whilst making McCarthy Stone apartments more affordable thanks to the Older Persons Shared Ownership (OPSO) scheme.”

As Sarah embeds herself in the local Telford community, she is excited to start meeting meet prospective buyers.

“I’m looking forward to meeting retirees from Telford and the surrounding areas and getting a full understanding of what they’re looking for in an apartment. As well as showing visitors photos and videos of what they can expect from Webb Grange, I will be available to explain the benefits of OPSO, how McCarthy Stone can help with selling their current home and sooner down the line, taking prospective buyers on a tour of the development.”

Future homeowners will be well catered for at Webb Grange, with a wide range of amenities, excellent transport links and attractive green spaces on their doorstep. They will also benefit from access to superb communal spaces, including a stylish lounge for regular social activities, and charming landscape gardens.

