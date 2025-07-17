New appointment grows mfg’s Family department in Shropshire

The firm, which has offices across the county, has appointed family law expert Tia Bickley as a solicitor based at its Telford office. Tia will also advise and assist clients in the Ludlow office.

With five years’ experience in family law, Tia specialises in complex matters around divorce, financial settlements, children, and pre and post-nuptial agreements. As part of the team in Telford, she will work closely with partner Beth Tutchener-Ellis.

Tia Bickley (front centre) with the Family team. Photo: mfg Solicitors

Beth Tutchener-Ellis said: “Tia joins us at a time when we are dealing with more family matters than ever, so it’s vital that we have the strongest and most experienced team possible.

“Backed by an exceptional reputation for dealing professionally and sensitively with a whole host of family matters, Tia has fitted in superbly to our team here in Shropshire. She is also making an impact with our clients too and I look forward to her contributing to our success as we move into the second half of what has been a hugely busy but successful year so far.”

Tia Bickley added: “It’s well known locally and regionally how strong the mfg Family team is and how much respect they have built over many decades. To be part of that is really exciting but I also look forward to supporting our clients more, helping them to navigate what are emotional and complex personal situations.”

Tia Bickley

The growth of the firm’s 14-strong Family department comes as the team are responding to rising numbers of enquiries for their specialist advice from clients within Shropshire and beyond.

Highly ranked for over a decade in the Legal 500, the team specialises in all areas of Family law including divorce-related financial matters and issues relating to children, pre and post nuptial agreements, cohabitation and injunctions.