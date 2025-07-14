Hillfest Summer Fayre success!

Hillcrest Manor dodged the rain showers to host a very successful Hillfest. With live music from Paul Watkins, visitors danced away to the country western playlist, petted the pony, enjoyed a delicious barbecue, followed up by homemade cakes. ELL's Ices cooled down the line dancers. There were many local small craft business stalls, and lots of inflatables and games for the children, including Crossbar group. The atmosphere was amazing, and the perfect afternoon was completed with a bumper raffle, followed by a game of tug of war.

Sally Senior, Activities Coordinator said: "It was a wonderful afternoon! So much work was put into planning this day, and seeing all the smiling faces and hearing all the laughter made it all worthwhile. We managed to raise £2,300 which all goes towards our residents comfort fund. We would like to thank everyone for attending, and for everyone who contributed to the success of Hillfest 2025."

Hillcrest Manor Nursing Home are now planning a vintage car rally on 27 September. If you would like to bring your vehicle along, or for further details please contact Sally on activities.hm@capitalcaregroup.co.uk. You can also visit our Facebook page: facebook.com/HillcrestManorNursingHome/

A very happy cowgirl celebrating Hillfest!

Carrie the pony enjoyed her day!

Cooling off with an ice cream!

Family and friends enjoying the stalls

Dancing to the wonderful Paul Watkins

Residents enjoying the animals

Face painting a cowgirl

The amazing Paul Watkins!