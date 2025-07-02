Meet the makers behind Castle Artisan Markets in Market Drayton

Mike made a bold career change over six years ago, swapping his career in IT for the world of artisan food, launching Punx Puds — his own line of traditional puddings. What began as a small passion project quickly grew into a larger business, and around five years ago, the local council in Newcastle-under-Lyme approached Mike and Jake with a request to start a Sunday market in town. From there, they set up Castle Artisan Events, and since then, they’ve expanded their markets to six locations, including Market Drayton.

The Market Drayton Artisan Market takes place on the second Saturday of every month, from 9am to 3pm, along Cheshire Street and around the historic Buttercross.

The market. Picture: Helen McCabe

Why Markets Matter

Mike and Jake are passionate about the role markets play in both supporting small businesses and creating vibrant town centres.

“Markets are important and provide an outlet for small businesses to showcase their talents. They are important to towns as they help to drive footfall. This will have a knock-on effect to local bricks-and-mortar businesses and hopefully help them have busier days when the market is on.”

The market. Picture: Helen McCabe

Whether you’re a local business or a visitor, artisan markets create a positive impact, drawing more people to the area and benefiting everyone.

Handpicked and Local

What makes Castle Artisan Events stand out is their focus on quality and locality. Mike and Jake don’t just put out an open call for stallholders. They work with a waiting list, ensuring they select the best traders who are local to the market area.

“We don’t advertise for traders. We have an extensive waiting list that we refer to. This enables us to choose quality traders who are local to whichever town we are hosting the market. We operate a 45-minute distance away.”

With this method, they ensure the market always offers something fresh and interesting for visitors.

What Visitors Say

The feedback from visitors is consistently positive, especially about the variety and unique products available at each market.

“We get positive feedback. This stems from the fact that we curate all of our markets to avoid duplicate products or clashes. This provides an interesting experience for customers. We also endeavour to have new traders at each market to stop it getting stale.”

By keeping the market dynamic and ensuring no product overlap, shoppers get a well-rounded, enjoyable experience every time.

Spreading the Word

To keep the community engaged and informed, Castle Artisan Events makes use of social media to promote each market.

“We have dedicated Facebook and Instagram pages for each market and a social media person who will schedule posts on the run-up to the market, highlighting traders and products. We also run competitions to win vouchers to spend at the market.”

Their social media presence helps drive awareness and anticipation, with competitions and sneak peeks at the exciting products and traders lined up for each event.

More Than a Market

Mike and Jake don’t just want to create a market — they want to build an experience. That’s why they often feature buskers, live portrait artists, and even face painting to entertain and engage visitors.

“We normally have buskers at certain markets. We also have some of our artists doing live portraits or face painting.”

With these added attractions, a trip to the market becomes a memorable day out for the whole family.

A Boost for the Town

As for Market Drayton’s response? So far, it’s been a success, and Mike and Jake are hopeful for the future.

“In Market Drayton, we have so far seen good footfall and the local town seems to support the market.”

They believe the markets bring life to the town, providing an exciting space for people to discover new products and experiences while supporting local businesses.

“Visit it and spend a few pounds”

What’s Next?

Looking ahead, the future is bright for Market Drayton’s Artisan Market. Mike and Jake have plans to expand and grow even further.

“We are hoping to double the size of the market this year.”

And for those who haven’t visited yet, Mike has a simple invitation: “It’s a great place to purchase unique one-of-a-kind products that you can’t get elsewhere — plus great food.”

With new traders, exciting themes, and plenty of local talent, Market Drayton’s artisan market is definitely worth checking out.

Mike’s final words? He’s passionate about the market and all the stallholders who make it what it is: “All of them.”

So why not come along and discover your new favourite stall? Whether you’re after unique handmade gifts, delicious street food, or simply a fun day out in the town centre, Market Drayton Artisan Market is the perfect destination.