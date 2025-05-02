Observing the Summer Solstice sunrise at Soulton Long Barrow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The event at the Soulton Long Barrow centres on the simple act of witnessing the sunrise. Attendees are expected to arrive before dawn to observe the sun as it rises and illuminates the contemporary monument and the surrounding landscape. The atmosphere is expected to be one of quiet reflection, allowing for personal engagement with the natural phenomenon and the architectural structure.

The Soulton Long Barrow, while a modern construction, provides a specific context for observing celestial events. The gathering offers an opportunity to witness the summer solstice sunrise in relation to this contemporary monument.

Sunrise seen from the Long Barrow at Soulton Hall on the summer solstice.

Members of the public are welcome to attend and participate in this quiet observation. No formal program is planned, with the focus remaining on the individual and collective experience of witnessing the dawn on this significant astronomical date.

Attendees are invited to gather at the barrow from 4.15am onwards to await the sunrise.

While admission is free, registration via Eventbrite is necessary.

Organisers emphasize that this is an informal gathering for quiet observation and encourage attendees to dress appropriately for the early morning weather.