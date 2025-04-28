The National Garden Scheme needs you!
For almost 100 years the National Garden Scheme has been raising money from the opening of private gardens to the public to support some of the UK’s best-loved nursing and health charities including Macmillan Cancer Care and Marie Curie. To ensure that everything runs smoothly the charity relies on the generosity of a wonderful family of volunteers. From county organisers, publicity and social media support and photographers to treasurers and booklet coordinators there are plenty of different volunteering roles to suit your skill set.
“A rich blend of generosity to help others lies at the heart of the National Garden Scheme,” says Susan Paynton, Regional Chairman “Inspiring, rewarding, sociable, a joy and a privilege are just some of the ways our volunteers describe their experience as part of our team. We want you to have the same experience, and to get the most out of your role we offer a very warm welcome and help and relevant training to all of our new volunteers.”
The team in North East Wales are looking for a County Organiser, Assistant County Organisers, Publicity Officer, and Social Media Officer to join the team. So, if you love great gardens, great cakes and great causes are over 16 years old and have an enthusiasm for the National Garden Scheme, we would love to hear from you.
To chat about volunteering opportunities in North East Wales contact Susan Paynton, susan.paynton@ngs.org.uk today.