Yawanawa Tribe coming to Shrewsbury this Sunday

Also appearing at this free concert is folk singer Jonathan Day back from his tour of Africa, local singer/songwriters Emma Linney and Jonathan Bannister as well as ex-Buddhist monk Tom Shanti, the singer John Walklate and from Scotland Eternal Sea with their mixture of 60's peace songs and ancient chants. Organised by June Meagher and Dr Lale Tuncer to launch Nahash Health.

Casique Masharua chef – paje of the Yawarani village, one of the 14 villages based in Rio Gregorio territory. He is the leader and wisdom holder of antient prayers & traditions of Yawanawa culture. He speaks fluently native language – Nuke tsai, travelling with his family to share his message of Amazon forest. Dr Lale Tuncer and June Meagher have voluntary set up Nahash Health, a free online self-development course, to help people learn about themselves and hopefully allow them to lead more peaceful and happier lives.

Eternal Sea at Soul Medicine Festival with Tom Shanti

The concert will be an annual event with the hope of bringing together various cultures who have a common thread, the love of music and words of peace.

Emma Linney and Jonathan Bannister

John Walklate

Shaman of the rain forests Casique Masharua, Luan Yawanawa and Jaine Furtado