Shrewsbury care home residents and schoolchildren unite to help the environment

Care UK’s Oxbow Manor, on Oteley Road, recently invited children from Prestfelde School to join residents as they took part in Generations of Change, an intergenerational initiative launched in line with Global Recycling Day to unite older and younger people in a shared mission of environmental stewardship.

The new Care UK Generations of Change programme aims to harness the wisdom of older members of society and the fresh perspectives of children during hands-on activities linked to biodiversity, climate change and sustainable gardening, creating opportunities for a fulfilling knowledge exchange that will benefit the planet.

To do their bit, Oxbow Manor residents worked with the youngsters for craft activities using recyclable materials that would normally otherwise have been thrown away.

Children decorating their milk carton lamps.

The children and residents worked side by side to create their very own milk carton lamps, filled with fairy lights to brighten up the room.

Children from Prestfelde School visited residents at Oxbow Manor for a morning of craft activities

90-year-old resident Audrey said: “What a lovely day spending time with the children. They were so interested in saving the plastic cartons and making them into lanterns they can use at home.

“They were hoping to stay up late to use them in the garden!”

Aligned with school curriculums, this will be the first of many Generations of Change projects at Oxbow Manor, bringing a unique bidirectional learning model into the home that allows residents to mentor children on traditional conservation practices while children share modern perspectives on sustainable living during their shared environmental projects.

Beyond environmental education, this initiative aims to combat loneliness in older people by fostering meaningful connections that promote a sense of purpose, enriching the lives of both generations as they work together towards a more sustainable future.

Care UK has also created downloadable packs with resources for teachers and groups, including fun, interactive activities to help facilitate intergenerational lessons, with the educational packs covering topics from biodiversity to food sustainability, climate change and recycling.

Donna Howard, Home Manager at Oxbow Manor, said: “It was amazing to see the children and residents working together on this unique project – their enthusiasm to do their bit for the planet was infectious and inspiring.

“The Generations of Change initiative allows residents and children to learn from one another and share knowledge – it is great seeing it come to life. Their wonderful milk carton lamp creations will hopefully brighten up the home for years to come.

“A huge thank you to Paula and the children for joining us and we look forward to working together on more environmental projects again soon!”