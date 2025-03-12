Powys care home resident celebrates remarkable 105th birthday

Born in St Annes, Ida has lived a remarkable life filled with strength, resilience, and love.

During the Second World War, Ida contributed to the war effort by working on Wellington bombers at Blackpool Airport. She cycled to work across fields every day and even recalled being knocked off her bike by a nearby bomb explosion when returning planes dropped unused bombs in the fields.

After the war, Ida became a skilled carpet fitter, sewing 32-inch carpets for large hotels in Blackpool. She eventually set up her own business, working from a rented garage, and became well-known for her work. It was during this time that she met her best friend, Betty, who became a beloved figure in the family until her passing in 2008.

Ida with her son and granddaughter

Ida’s independent spirit shone throughout her life. She passed her driving test at the age of 55 and took up swimming lessons in her 60s. She continued to attend keep-fit classes well into her 80s. Ida also worked in her son’s shoe repair shop, gluing shoes and helping with the business well into her later years.

Ida celebrating with her family

Family was always at the heart of Ida’s life. She has a son Raymond, known as Ray, and three grandchildren — Karen, Nina, and Nicola — who have fond memories of trips with their grandma and Betty to the Isle of Man, Chester Zoo, and Southport. Despite her advancing years, Ida remains close to Ray, who retired and moved to Wales to be closer to his daughters. In March 2024, just before her 104th birthday, the family successfully arranged for Ida to move to The Oaks so they could all be near each other once again.

Ida with her son Ray

On her special day, Ida was surrounded by love and laughter as she opened her birthday cards, including one from the King. When asked how old she was, Ida cheekily replied, "21!" to everyone's amusement.

Jen Roberts, Home Manager at The Oaks, said: "It has been an absolute pleasure to care for Ida and celebrate such a milestone with her. She is an incredible lady, full of warmth and humour, and it’s clear how much she means to her family. We are honoured to have her as part of our community."