Popular Tudor hall extends history tours following overwhelming demand

The tours offer a unique opportunity to explore the rich history of Soulton Hall, a Tudor residence built by the influential Sir Rowland Hill. Visitors are invited to uncover the coded messages embedded within the Hall’s architecture and unlock the stories of defiance, inspiration, and refuge that define its legacy.

"We are thrilled by the public's enthusiastic response to our heritage tours," said Ann Ashton. "The overwhelming demand underscores the enduring fascination with Tudor history and the unique stories Soulton Hall holds."

The tours highlight Sir Rowland Hill's pivotal role in the Reformation and his connections to the Tudor Privy Councils, including his clandestine work on the Elizabethan settlement and the Hall's function as a sanctuary during times of persecution. The tour also explores the Hall's connection to William Shakespeare's "As You Like It," tracing its links to the Lodge family and Thomas Lodge’s "Rosalynde."

'IN HOC SIGNO', a collaborative artwork by Shropshire artist Jacob Chandler, James Syrett and James Wenn. This work explores mathematics also seen in Soulton Hall

During the tour, visitors are able to experience the concealed chapel and priest’s hide, revealing the Hall's role as a place of clandestine activity. They will also see the Renaissance codes and chess court, offering insights into the intellectual pursuits of the era, the Wren Steps and “As You Like It” dancing pavement, connecting the Hall to its literary and historical significance, and the collection of Rowland Hill Furniture, showcasing the craftsmanship of the period.

Please note that Soulton Hall's historic structure presents certain accessibility considerations. The main floor is accessed via the Wren Steps, and internal access involves further steps. Detailed accessibility information is available on the booking page.

The tour, priced at £25, includes a traditional tea and cake, providing a moment of respite during the exploration of Soulton’s history.

To secure a place, and avoid disappointment, please visit the booking page for available dates and times via soultonhall.co.uk.

